ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $760.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

ICON Public stock traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.78. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $301.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in ICON Public by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in ICON Public by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

