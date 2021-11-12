Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $406,830.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Illumina stock opened at $385.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.65 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.84 and a 200-day moving average of $440.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

