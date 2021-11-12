Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,350.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and last traded at GBX 1,344 ($17.56), with a volume of 47743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,284 ($16.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,169.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 76.89.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

