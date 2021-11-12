Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $561.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 561 ($7.33) and last traded at GBX 551 ($7.20), with a volume of 576133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553 ($7.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 525.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 491.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.