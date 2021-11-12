Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of IMO opened at $33.91 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

