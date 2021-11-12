IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target Lowered to $1.75 at Raymond James

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of IMV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,758. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 193.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 45.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMV in the second quarter worth $45,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

