IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IN8bio stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. 53,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.