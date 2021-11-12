Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

