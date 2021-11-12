Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Announces Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

IFNNY traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 96,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

