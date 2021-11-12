InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InflaRx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of IFRX opened at $4.91 on Monday. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $212.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter worth $77,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $119,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

