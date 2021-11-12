Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $108.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

