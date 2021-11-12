Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INGR traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $98.88. 865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,509. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

