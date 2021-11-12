Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

