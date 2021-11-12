Inotiv, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOTV. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $813.02 million, a PE ratio of -127.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $56.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $73,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.