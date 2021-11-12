Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Get Inotiv alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $813.02 million, a PE ratio of -127.60, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts forecast that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $13,126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 202.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.