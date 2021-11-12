Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.56 and traded as high as C$9.61. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 58,950 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.76.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

