Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

NASDAQ INO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. 2,956,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.