Insider Buying: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Purchases 257,800 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $310.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDSI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

