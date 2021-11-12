Insider Buying: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Acquires $91,420.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CLR opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

