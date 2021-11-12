Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMT opened at $10.39 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

