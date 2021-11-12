Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys 219 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Javier Ferrán purchased 234 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69).
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).
- On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).
LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,801.50 ($49.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,565.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,477.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,693 ($35.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
