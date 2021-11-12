Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys 219 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($49.26) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,786.91).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Javier Ferrán purchased 234 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).

On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,801.50 ($49.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,565.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,477.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,693 ($35.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

A number of research firms have commented on DGE. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

