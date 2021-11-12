Insider Buying: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.