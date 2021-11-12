Insider Buying: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CEO Acquires $28,000.00 in Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. 98,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,747. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $584.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $30,115,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

