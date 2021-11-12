Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

