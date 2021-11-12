Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $13,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Charles Theuer acquired 3,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $473,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.