Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rick Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.91. 2,350,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,802,770. The company has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

