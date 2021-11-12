Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 7,033 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30.

On Friday, September 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $286.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of -197.43 and a beta of 2.29. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $204.29 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carvana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carvana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

