Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $6,195,574.01 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.

Shares of COIN opened at $336.39 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average is $258.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 32.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

