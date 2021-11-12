Insider Selling: Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS) Insider Sells C$600,012.00 in Stock

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS) insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 3,333,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$600,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,839,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,551,178.04.

CVE:DWS opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.47 million and a PE ratio of -13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits from C$0.20 to C$0.22 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

