Insider Selling: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CFO Sells 3,684 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

EVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

