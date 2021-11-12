Insider Selling: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $1,056,516.30 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $1,056,516.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $321,232.10.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00.

Shares of ETON opened at $4.87 on Friday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $103,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

