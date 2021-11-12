Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $462,415.00.

eXp World stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

