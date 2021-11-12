Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells 1,531 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carrie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forrester Research alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $185,962.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 440.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 246.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.