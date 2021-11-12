Insider Selling: Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Insider Sells £165,642.09 in Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £165,642.09 ($216,412.45).

LON:GENL opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.38. Genel Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The company has a market capitalization of £395.75 million and a P/E ratio of -14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GENL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 234 ($3.06) to GBX 213 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.