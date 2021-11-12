Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.62 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

