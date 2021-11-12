Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $1,094,823.69 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $324.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $326.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

