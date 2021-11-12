Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $1,094,823.69 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $324.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $326.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.14.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.