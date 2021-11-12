Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells 7,441 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after buying an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

