Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $659,785.10 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $659,785.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75.
- On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12.
- On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $68.32.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
