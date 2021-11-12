Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $659,785.10 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $659,785.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12.

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

