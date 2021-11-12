Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Director Sells 2,808 Shares of Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.