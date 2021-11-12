Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells 2,293 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.