Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells 13,123 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $328,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.