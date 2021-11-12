Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $204,522.57 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.36.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,047,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 2,193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 69,209 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

