Insider Selling: Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells 2,804 Shares of Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
STRL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 166,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.67.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Sterling Construction Company Profile
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
