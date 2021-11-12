Insider Selling: Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells 2,804 Shares of Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

STRL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 166,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 25.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 106.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

