Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 5,204 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 1,618 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,855.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $218,245.26.

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $17,447.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60.

Shares of RUN opened at $58.12 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

