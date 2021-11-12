Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Sells 47,638 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EL stock opened at $344.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $353.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

