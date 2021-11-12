Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WRLD traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.92. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.45. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $261.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WRLD. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

