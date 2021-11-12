Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $26.29. 13,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,886. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

