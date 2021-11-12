Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,297,514. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

