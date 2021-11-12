Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.90.

IDN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 2,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 million, a P/E ratio of -219.33 and a beta of 1.82. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 65.0% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

