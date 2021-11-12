International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of IGT opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Game Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 147.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of International Game Technology worth $29,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

